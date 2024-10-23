YSRCP Leader Vasireddy Padma Resigns from Party

In a surprising turn of events following the Andhra Pradesh general elections, senior leader Vasireddy Padma has announced her resignation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Padma, a prominent figure and former chairperson of the Women Commission, submitted her resignation letter to party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, marking yet another exit from the party as dissatisfaction among members grows.

Padma's departure comes on the heels of several high-profile resignations, including MPs, MLCs, former ministers, and other senior leaders, signaling a wave of unrest within the YSRCP. Since the election results were announced, Padma has largely kept a low profile, refraining from participating in party activities, further fueling speculation about her commitment to the party.

Prior to the elections, Padma had resigned from her position as the Chairperson of the Women Commission, amidst rumors that her departure was linked to a lack of a party ticket for herself or her husband in the assembly elections. Reports suggest she had requested a nomination for the Jaggaiyapet constituency but did not receive a favorable response from the leadership, which ultimately led her to resign.

Despite her exit from the chairpersonship, Vasireddy Padma initially expressed her intention to remain active as a general party worker. However, she resigned in the latest development.