Live
- EFLU counselling Centre conducts talk on mental health awareness
- PM Modi to BRICS leaders: No place for double standards on terrorism, terror financing
- DMK-led INDIA bloc will win all upcoming elections: CM Stalin
- No difference in Nitish and Giriraj Singh's political approach: Lalu Prasad
- Diwali 2024: Rituals to Attract Prosperity and Financial Growth in Business
- Sriimurali requests Telugu audience for ‘Bagheera’
- Post Gagangir terror attack LG Sinha reviews security situation in Kashmir
- Suriya highlights the significance of ‘Kanguva’ in the context of Tamil cinema
- Sensex ends lower, market trend remains positive
- 70 EVM vans to educate voters before Assembly polls: Delhi CEO
Just In
YSRCP Leader Vasireddy Padma Resigns from Party
In a surprising turn of events following the Andhra Pradesh general elections, senior leader Vasireddy Padma has announced her resignation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
In a surprising turn of events following the Andhra Pradesh general elections, senior leader Vasireddy Padma has announced her resignation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Padma, a prominent figure and former chairperson of the Women Commission, submitted her resignation letter to party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, marking yet another exit from the party as dissatisfaction among members grows.
Padma's departure comes on the heels of several high-profile resignations, including MPs, MLCs, former ministers, and other senior leaders, signaling a wave of unrest within the YSRCP. Since the election results were announced, Padma has largely kept a low profile, refraining from participating in party activities, further fueling speculation about her commitment to the party.
Prior to the elections, Padma had resigned from her position as the Chairperson of the Women Commission, amidst rumors that her departure was linked to a lack of a party ticket for herself or her husband in the assembly elections. Reports suggest she had requested a nomination for the Jaggaiyapet constituency but did not receive a favorable response from the leadership, which ultimately led her to resign.
Despite her exit from the chairpersonship, Vasireddy Padma initially expressed her intention to remain active as a general party worker. However, she resigned in the latest development.