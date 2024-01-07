YSRCP leaders congratulated Alla Paidiraju on being appointed as Agricultural Credit Union

The YSRCP central party office congratulated Mr. Alla Paidiraju on being appointed as the new chairman of Kottapalem Basic Agricultural Credit Union.

They also congratulated Balireddy Srinivasa Rao and Alla Raghavendra Rao on being elected members of the Sangam.

Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman of AP MSME DC and Coordinator of Visakhapatnam Constituency, expressed his opinion that the party should work towards the development of the Prapati Sangham.

He emphasized the importance of working in a way that benefits the farmers and assured cooperation from the government side.

He also mentioned that everyone who believes in the party and works will be recognized. Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, justice will be given to all. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by corporators, members of the cooperative society, YSRCP leaders, activists, and fans.

Delete Edit



