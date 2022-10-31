YSRCP leaders from Kapu community to hold a meeting on Pawan Kalyan's comments

Amid Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's recent comments against Kapu leaders in the ruling YCP party in AP, YSRCP kapu leaders are strongly objecting to Jana Sena's comments against them. Moreover, YSR CP Kapu Ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs are going to meet today in a hotel in Rajahmundry in East Godavari district. It seems that all YSRCP Kapu MLA MLC MPs in AP will attend this meeting and discuss on Pawan Kalyan's recent comments against them and give a counter to Pawan Kalyan's criticism.



For some time now, the war of words between YSRCP and Jana Sena leaders has been going on in AP. Recently, this dialogue war has reached its peak with the events that took place during Jana sena chief's visit to Visakha. It can be said that the events that took place in Visakha have ignited more fire between the two parties.

In this background, Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan criticized the ministers and MLAs belonging to the Kapu caste in YCP with harsh words. He also gave a warning to Kapu leaders that they should follow certain limits when it comes to criticizing him, otherwise there will be serious consequences. Against this backdrop, there is widespread interest in the meeting of YSRCP ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs.