YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Mylavaram

In a continuing trend of migration in Mylavaram, members of the YSR Congress Party (YCP) from all walks of life are showing disinterest towards the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). People from the weaker sections of Badugu are stepping forward to join the TDP, drawn by the leadership of their favorite leader, Vasantha Gari.

Several YCP leaders and workers in the constituency have already left the party in favor of joining the TDP in large numbers. MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad has extended invitations to leaders from various villages to join the party, following the departure of leaders from many villages under the leadership of former president of Reddygudem mandal party, Palanki Mehana Murali Reddy.

On Wednesday night, sub-sarpanch couple Lingala Kumari Venkatramaiah of Telladevarapadu village made the decision to join the TDP. Similarly, BC minorities from divisions 27 and 3 in Kondapally have left the YCP to align with the TDP.

On Thursday, approximately 140 individuals from G. Kondur village, including members of the Bethapudi family and ward member Krishnavena, Chinna Narasiah, Muvva Vamsi, Badugu Venkat, Vamsi Bethapudi, and Saiteja, participated in a TDP Tirtha.



Notable YSR Congress Party leaders Mukkamala Ramu, Mukkamala Ravi, and Gudipudi Nage from Koduru village have also made the switch to the Telugu Desam Party. The ongoing migration of members from the YCP to the TDP reflects a shifting political landscape in Mylavaram.

