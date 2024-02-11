YSRCP leaders thanks Mekathoti Sucharita for developing Pamulapadu village

On this auspicious occasion, various YSR Congress Party leaders and workers congratulated Mrs. Mekatoti Sucharita Garu on her successful endeavors in bringing development to Pamulapadu village. The newly constructed buildings, including the Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, and Grandhalayam, are expected to provide essential services and facilities to the villagers.

The event began with the villagers presenting a bouquet to Mrs. Mekatoti Sucharita and inviting her into the village with a bike rally. The local sarpanch, Sri Bikki Shivulu Garu, and other community leaders also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The presence of esteemed personalities such as Thaksha Seshagiri Garu, M.P.T.C. Jonnakooti Sriram, Paruchuri Narayana, Sri Borra Venkateswara Reddy Tadikonda Mandal Convener, Srimati Gudimetla Jyoti J.P.T.C., Sri Thalla Nagaraju MPP, and several others added grandeur to the event.

Moreover, the participation of local YSR Congress Party leaders, workers, and fans showcased the immense support and enthusiasm of the community towards the Party's initiatives.

Overall, the inauguration of the Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, and Grandhalayam buildings marks a significant milestone in the development of Pamulapadu village and displays the dedication and commitment of Mrs. Mekatoti Sucharita Garu and the YSR Congress Party towards upliftment and progress.







