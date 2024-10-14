Live
YSRCP leaders to be questioned today
Mangalagiri rural police on Sunday issued notices to MLC and YSRCP state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, MLC Talasila Raghuram, and Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash to attend for inquiry on October 14, in connection with the attack on the TDP state office building on October 19, 2021.
The police officials filed cases against over 150 YSRCP leaders and activists.
They have already grilled the MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Talasila Raghuram, Devineni Avinash and recorded their statements. Again, they will question them on Tuesday at 10 am.
