YSRCP MLA extends Sankranti wishes to people of Chandragiri

YSRCP MLA candidate, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy, highlights the significance of the festivals of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kammani Kanuma in symbolizing traditions and bringing joy and happiness. Chevireddy sends heartfelt wishes to his family members and the people of his constituency, Chandragiri.

He expressed confidence that Chief Minister Jagan will win again in the 2024 general elections and continue the welfare regime and development for the people. The festival celebrations are described, including colorful Rangoli, traditional games, pastries, Sankirtans, and the joy of new rice balls. Abundant harvest of dairy crops is also wished for, and everyone is encouraged to celebrate Sankranti grandly.