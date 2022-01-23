YSRCP MLA Jakkampudi Raja provides accidental insurance to Village volunteers in Rajanagaram

The East Godavari District's Rajanagaram MLA, YSRCP State Spokesperson Jakkampudi Raja provided accident insurance with his own money to the village volunteers who played a key role in the timely delivery of government welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inaugurated the program for the first time in the state on Saturday in Rajanagaram. Insurance bonds were handed out to volunteers. Kodelli Neelarani, a volunteer from Vangalapudi village in Sitanagar mandal of the constituency, died in a road accident last month and her family is in financial trouble.



Against this backdrop, MLA Jakkampudi Raja launched the Accident Insurance Scheme with the idea that such a tragedy should not befall another volunteer family. The scheme provides accident insurance to 1,475 village volunteers in Sithanagaram, Korokonda, and Rajanagaram mandals. Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation pays the premium due to the insurance company.

The Collector lauded the Accident Insurance Scheme for excelling in providing morale to the volunteers. The scheme provides compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to the volunteers in case of accidental death or disability while compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given for the loss of an organ.