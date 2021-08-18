YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna slams Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA slammed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for trying to take political mileage out of the murder case of a BTech student in Guntur and stated that TDP leaders are playing cheap politics by making false allegations against the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said that the government is taking all measures to ensure punishment to the culprit but the opposition is trying to find fault and blindly accuse the government by politicising an unfortunate incident.

He said that the TDP leaders have acted foolishly, carrying TDP flags at the hospital. He criticized holding the body from cremation for Lokesh's visit.



The MLA stated that Lokesh has put up a high-drama to deceive people and instead of providing support to the family members, he tried to defame the Chief Minister for providing a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

He warned the TDP leader to watch his language while talking about the Chief Minister.