YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy slams criticism over their association

YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy and bank chairman Naginiravisingareddy distributed loans amounting to 25 lakh 65 thousand rupees to 185 financially disadvantaged women. They also commended the women who had received training at the Skill Development Centre by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.
MLA Shilparavireddy, during his speech, emphasized that he established the Shilpa Seva Samiti due to his own family's experience with poverty and hardships. He highlighted the fact that those who criticize their service programs are often individuals in high financial positions who contribute nothing to help the poor.
He questioned the whereabouts of these critics during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed the importance of never forgetting the ones who provide assistance during difficult times and not trusting those who only offer support when times are favorable. MLA Shilparavireddy stated that regardless of the criticisms they face, their service programs will persist, and he requested the audience to vote for him in the upcoming elections and bestow their blessings. Furthermore, he announced that more service programs will be organized in the future.
The program was attended by bank manager Harilila, as well as the bank's staff.