YSRCP MLA takes U-turn, says his words on Capital were distorted

Narasaraopet YCRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy who is reportedly commented in support to Amaravati yesterday has gone back on his words. He alleged that some of his comments were distorted and said that his remarks were cut and aired. MLA Gopirreddy Srinivasa Reddy claimed that AP people had suffered a lot due to the loss of Hyderabad. It is for this reason that CM decided to develop all areas.

"Our government's mission is to make the development to be decentralized which was said by Sivaramakrishnan committee in the past," MLA said. "I fully support to CM Jagan's decision of mooting three capitals," he added. He alleged that Chandrababu and his associates have procured of hundreds of acres of land in Amravati.

MLA Gopireddi Srinivasa Reddy reacted differently to the media yesterday. He is of the view that the administrative Capital, along with the Assembly, should remain in Amravati. He also asserted that Vishakhapatnam should be made the financial Capital of the state. "CM Jagan will decide on the report of the committee," he added.