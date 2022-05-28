  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MLA's daughter Kaivalya meets Nara Lokesh

YSRCP MLA Anam Ram Narayana Reddys daughter Kaivalya Reddy visited TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh
x

YSRCP MLA Anam Ram Narayana Reddy's daughter Kaivalya Reddy visited TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh

Highlights

YSRCP MLA Anam Ram Narayana Reddy's daughter Kaivalya Reddy visited TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

Hyderabad: Ongole has hosted the TDP's Mahanadu Conclave. On the second day of the event, an interesting political incident took place. YSRCP MLA Anam Ram Narayana Reddy's daughter Kaivalya Reddy visited TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

According to the sources, she is planning to join the TDP and contest for Assembly in the upcoming election. She wants to contest for election in the Nellore district from Atmakuru. She is said to have taken the following political step after being inspired by her mother-in-law Vijayamma, a TDP woman leader from Budwel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X