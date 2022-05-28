YSRCP MLA's daughter Kaivalya meets Nara Lokesh

Hyderabad: Ongole has hosted the TDP's Mahanadu Conclave. On the second day of the event, an interesting political incident took place. YSRCP MLA Anam Ram Narayana Reddy's daughter Kaivalya Reddy visited TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

According to the sources, she is planning to join the TDP and contest for Assembly in the upcoming election. She wants to contest for election in the Nellore district from Atmakuru. She is said to have taken the following political step after being inspired by her mother-in-law Vijayamma, a TDP woman leader from Budwel.