YSRCP MLAs express ire over officials for 'neglecting' duties

Nellore: The ruling party MLAs expressed dissatisfaction over the working style of officials of some departments and blamed that they were neglecting their duties at grassroots.

The District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting was held at New Zilla Parishad conference hall in the city on Saturday and district in-charge Minister Ambati Rambabu presided over the meeting.

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy found fault with officials of the Revenue Department for not taking up levelling works of Jagananna layout in Vaviletipadu in Nellore rural mandal. He lamented that local people of the colony have been facing severe problems travelling on the roads and expressed his anger over officials for not resolving the issue.

Sridhar Reddy warned that he would stage a protest in Gandhigiri style if the officials failed to start levelling works at the layout within 10 days. He said it was the responsibility of the officials to invite tenders and take up works on a war-footing. Further, Venkatagiri MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that officials in his constituency have failed to resolve the long-pending issues despite repeated pleas.

The senior legislator alleged that deputy sarpanch Ramana Reddy of Griddaluru village in Sydapuram mandal died upset over the attitude of a few revenue officials in the mandal. He explained that Ramana Reddy appealed to the officials for construction of a house in his own land in the village and officials failed to provide proper permissions.

Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy appealed to district in-charge Minister Ambati Rambabu to construct flood banks for 35 kilometres across the river Penna for protecting the nearby villages. He explained that 18 villages were sub-merged during the recent floods and crops were damaged in more than 8,000 hectares.

Vikram Reddy asked the officials to speed up construction of lift irrigation schemes that were taken up in Atmakur constituency. In-charge Minister Ambati Rambabu directed the officials to work in coordination with legislators for resolving all the issues.

He informed that they would strive to resolve all the issues that were raised by MLAs at the meeting. Rambabu said that the State government has allocated Rs 20 lakh for each secretariat for taking up development activities in its area and Rs 2 crore for each legislator.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, legislators and others were present.