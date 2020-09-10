YSRCP MLA's Ramakrishna Reddy and Dadishetti Raja tests positive for coronavirus

Guntur district Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK), government whip and East Godavari district Tuni MLA Dadishetti Raja tested positive for Coronavirus. It is learnt that RK's father Dasaratha Ramireddy died a few days ago. RK, who attended his funeral, underwent a corona test on Tuesday. After being found to be positive, he went into home isolation for 14 days. RK said in a statement on Wednesday that those who met him in the meantime should be tested and take precautions. Raja said he went to Visakhapatnam to seek treatment under the supervision of doctors.

Coronavirus outbreak continues in Andhra Pradesh with no less than 10,000 corona cases are reported in the state every day. Heavy corona cases were also reported on Wednesday. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Wednesday, 71,692 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 10,418 were reported positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,27,512. Also on Wednesday, 9 people were dead in Kadapa district, seven in Nellore, seven in Prakasam, seven in Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, six in Guntur, six in West Godavari, five in Krishna, five in Kurnool, three in Srikakulam and three in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the number of discharges, which had been rising over the past few days, dropped sharply on Wednesday. On Wednesday, 9,842 people were completely recovered by the coronavirus epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. Of the total 5,27,512 positive cases registered across the state, 4,25,607 were discharged and 97,271 are currently being treated at various hospitals.