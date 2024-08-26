Live
YSRCP MLC appointed as party’s women wing president
Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP is continuing the process of filling up the party posts.
As part of the exercise, former Chief Minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed MLC Varudhu Kalyani as the president of YSRCP State women’s wing.
Kalyani had earlier held several positions in the party including the president of Anakapalli parliamentary constituency and president of Srikakulam district.
The YSRCP intends to strengthen the women’s wing across the State. The MLC has been active in carrying out various party activities. In recognition of her services, the party high command has decided to assign the new responsibility to Varudhu Kalyani with an aim to strengthen the party and spread its activities across the State.
