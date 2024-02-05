  • Menu
YSRCP mocks Naidu saying he was speaking to empty chairs in a Anakapalli meeting

YSRCP mocks Chandrababu Naidu for addressing a meeting in Anakapalli without people.

YSRCP mocks Chandrababu Naidu for addressing a meeting in Anakapalli without people. The party in its X handle said that he was speaking energetically but there were no people present except empty chairs.

It is also mentioned that the same people who supported Naidu's party, TDP, in the past are now expressing their dissatisfaction and opposition towards him.

