- Kochi to host 6th edition of Indian Boat and Marine Show
- Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
- Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM
- Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment
- Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali
- SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail
- Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024
- YSRCP mocks Naidu saying he was speaking to empty chairs in a Anakapalli meeting
- Conclave to draw a roadmap for urbanisation held in Haryana
- Markets showing volatility at the highs
YSRCP mocks Chandrababu Naidu for addressing a meeting in Anakapalli without people.
YSRCP mocks Chandrababu Naidu for addressing a meeting in Anakapalli without people. The party in its X handle said that he was speaking energetically but there were no people present except empty chairs.
It is also mentioned that the same people who supported Naidu's party, TDP, in the past are now expressing their dissatisfaction and opposition towards him.
