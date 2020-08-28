YSRCP moves Supreme Court against construction of TDP office in Mangalagiri

The controversy over the TDP office built in Atmakuru in Guntur district continues as Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday. RK asked that appropriate action be taken against those who had illegally allotted land for construction and those allotments made in violation of the regulations. The petition was filed by the lawyer on behalf of Alla Ramakrishna Reddy challenging GO No. 228 dated 22.06.2017 allocating 3 acres 65 cents of land belonging to Vagu Poramboku under Atmakuru.

The petition alleges that the previous government had allotted a 99-year lease for the construction of a TDP office at Survey Nos. 392/1, 392/3, 392/4, 392/8, 392/10 in Atmakuru of Mangalagiri mandal. He said that permission was given for constructions against the rules, which is illegal and unconstitutional. He said that it was against the rules of law already laid down by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The court was told that the regulations were violated despite the ban on allocating water resources and lands associated with them.

The petition alleges that he acted contrary to the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. The apex court was asked to take appropriate action as the structures were constructed contrary to building permits and to issue appropriate orders to demolish the illegal structures. The High Court said the government was free to take appropriate action in the matter under the law but did not order demolition. Although the Andhra Pradesh government agreed to the ban on lease and construction, the High Court closed the case without issuing clear directions.