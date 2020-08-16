YSRCP MP alleges phone tapping by AP Government

Amaravati: The YSRCP MP Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishna Raju alleged that the State government was tapping his two mobile numbers. He lodged a complaint with the central government, requesting an inquiry into the allegations on Sunday in a letter addressing to Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Home Department. He also explained that he has been getting phone calls from some unknown four digit numbers like +344, +8265.

He explained with the union government that he has been sensing the disturbance during a conversation with others over phone from last a few months. He said that the tapping of his mobile numbers amount to violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the constitution of India.

He said that he also got a threat call from a person namely YS Reddy, in his letter. Further, it is worth mentioning that the union government has upgraded his security to Y category and strengthened the force.

As he is a parliamentarian, tapping of his mobile may reveal crucial and confidential information related to government, he expressed concern.