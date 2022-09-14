YSRCP MP Madhavi appointed as Member of Coffee Board

YSRCP MP Goddeti Madhavi has been appointed as a member of the coffee board. The Central Commerce Department has released a gazette notification on Tuesday to this extent.



MP Pratap Sinha and Rajya Sabha member N. Chandrasekaran are also appointed as members of the board. The notification was issued re-appointing the coffee board.

Kantilal Dande, Secretary to Tribal Welfare Department of AP Tribal Welfare Department, Vishwanatham from Domangi in Visakhapatnam District, Kurusa Umamaheswara Rao from Kothapaderu, Jayatu Prabhakar Rao belonging to commercial department from Kinnerla in Visakha District, Challa Sreesanth from Hyderabad, in the category of Instant Coffee Producers were appointed as members of the Department of Commerce.