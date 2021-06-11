YSRCP MP Margani Bharat appeals Lok Sabha speaker to disqualify MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat Ram has met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday and sought to cancel the membership of parliament post of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju for acting against the party and making the controversial comments on the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Bharat Ram said they had earlier submitted evidence to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the remarks made by Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleging anti-party activities. He recalled that on several occasions Raghurama Krishnam Raju had jointly appealed to the speaker Om Birla regarding disqualification.

Bharat today said that he had once again appealed to the Lok Sabha Speaker to immediately disqualify Raghurama Krishnam Raju for violating the anti-defection law as per the 10th schedule of the constitution.