YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju contributes three month salary for Ram Mandir construction

YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju took another crucial decision. He announced that he is donating his three months salary for the construction of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

To this extent, the MP tweeted on Sunday by writing, "Contributed my 3 months MP salary to Ayodhya Ram temple on the occasion of foundation stone ceremony on 5th august by Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is small support like in the Lord Rama war against Lanka. JAI SHRI RAM, "

Contributed my 3 months MP salary to Ayodhya Ram temple on the occasion of foundation stone ceremony on 5th august by Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is a small support like 🐿 in the Lord Rama war against Lanka. JAI SHRI RAM 🙏@AmitShah Ji@rajnathsingh Ji@JPNadda Ji pic.twitter.com/iq0nJH7ziA — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) July 20, 2020

He said that he had taken the decision in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He claims that he is doing this small help for the construction of Ram Mandir. The tweet was tagged with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.



Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who has created a controversy with the YSRCP and is constantly trying to get closer to the BJP. In the meanwhile, the YSRCP is planning to disqualify him from MP position and has also met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

On the other hand, YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection from central government forces. The court, which heard the petition on Monday, directed the central government to reply within two weeks. However, the advocate lawyer for the Center told the court that they were already aware of the matter.