YSRCP MP urges people not to violate rules while holding Cockfightings on Sankranthi

YSR Congress party MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has said that the gambling and violence should not be prevailed in the festive season of Sankranthi.

YSR Congress party MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has said that the gambling and violence should not be prevailed in the festive season of Sankranthi. He spoke to the media about the tradition of Cock Fighting racing at Sankranti festival. He recalled that it is Godavari districts Sankranti festival traditions.

While speaking on the capital issue, he said the government would give justice to Amaravati farmers. MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has made it clear that the development of Amaravati will not slow down. He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made this decision as part of the development of all areas. MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju said the North Andhra region would be developed with Visakhapatnam as capital.

