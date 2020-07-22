YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy self quarantined as a mark of caution

The coronavirus that is taking the toll on the world is not leaving anyone affecting right from ordinary people to movie stars and politicians. It is known that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh. Many leaders from the ruling YSRCP have already been affected by the coronavirus. If this is the case, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has moved to the home quarantine. With covid in mind, he tweeted that he had decided to stay on the quarantine for a week to 10 days. Vijayasaireddy also said that he will not be available on the telephone unless absolutely necessary.

In his official Twitter handle, the MP wrote, "In view of the Covid situation I have decided to quarantine myself for a week to ten days as a mark of abundant caution.I will not be available on telephone except for emergencies."

In view of the Covid situation I have decided to quarantine myself for a week to ten days as a mark of abundant caution.I will not be available on telephone except for emergencies. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 21, 2020

While when it comes to coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the corona epidemic in the state continues to boom. In the past 24 hours, 4,944 new cases were registered out of 37,162 samples tested in the state and 1,232 were discharged. In the last 24 hours in the state, 62 people have lost their lives due to covid. With the latest cases, the number of cases in the state has reached 58,668.

The death toll rose to 758, while the number of people recovering and being discharged from the corona stands at 22,896. At present, 32,119 people are being treated at various covid hospitals. The government has so far conducted 13,86,274 corona samples in Andhra Pradesh.