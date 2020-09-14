YSRCP MPs Reddappa and Madhavi tests positive for coronavirus, to stay away from parliament sessions

Chittoor YSRCP MP Reddappa was infected with the coronavirus. The MP, who came to Delhi to attend the parliamentary sessions, tested positive for Corona at the Parliament Secretariat despite have no symptoms. Authorities advised him to stay in isolation. On the other hand, Araku MP Madhavi was also infected with the corona. The MP, who has been suffering from fever for the last two days, has arrived in Delhi to attend the Parliament sessions where tests were performed which showed positive results. He will be treated in Delhi for two weeks.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta is also known to be infected with the virus on last Saturday. Parliamentary sessions are being held under special circumstances due to the corona virus outbreak in the country. On the other hand, 24 MPs and 8 Union Ministers across the country have so far been found to be corona positive. The Speaker has already announced that there will be no entry for coronavirus tested MPs.



Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing daily with more than 10,000 cases every day. In the latest bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, 72,233 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 9536 new cases were reported, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,67,123



Coronavirus deaths in the state also rose with another 66 new deaths taking total number of corona deaths across the state to 4,912 with 7 each in Anantapur, nellore and Prakasam. Six each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam five each in Chittoor, Krishna East Godavari and Kurnool four each in Guntur and Vizianagaram, three in West Godavari and two in Srikakulam respectively.