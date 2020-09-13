YSRCP Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh with ten thousand cases being registered daily. Many leaders of the ruling party have also been affected by the coronavirus. Authorities, staff and police are also being treated at coronavirus hospitals. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other leaders have affected with dreadful virus and many of them recovered from the virus.

Recently, Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was found to be tested positive for coronavirus. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital for treatment. A large number of fans, followers and activists came to know that Kotamreddy would be admitted to the hospital. Officials suggest that leaders and activists who have been involved with him in various activities over the past few days should also undergo corona tests. Leaders of political parties and public representatives in Nellore district are suffering from coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,901 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 5.57 lakh, health officials said on Saturday. As many as 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus. Three districts have reported more than 1,000 cases, East Godavari (1,398), Prakasam (1,146) and West Godavari (1,069). Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 932 infections, followed by Kadapa (792), Nellore (711) and Visakhapatnam (584). Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities declined to 67 in the past 24 hours, even as the statewide toll rose to 4,846, inching towards the 5,000 mark. However, on a positive note, 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 4.57 lakh.