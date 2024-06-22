YSRCP office in Tadepalli demolished, YS Jagan tweets and condemns

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials demolished the newly constructed central office of YSR Congress Party in Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh. The demolition took place in the early hours of Saturday morning under heavy security provided by the police from Jamu.

The under-construction building was brought down with the help of procleaners and bulldozers as municipal officials and police personnel reached the site around five o'clock on Saturday morning. The authorities demolished the fillers of the building, which was ready for laying the slab. The police were heavily deployed to prevent any interference from YCP leaders and workers.



Meanwhile, YS Jagan, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has strongly condemned the demolition of the almost completed YCP office in Tadepalli by the government. He accused his political rival, Chandrababu Naidu, of resorting to political vendetta by ordering the destruction of the office.



In a tweet, Jagan stated, "Chandrababu has taken this to another level by resorting to political partisan actions. The almost completed YCP office was demolished by the dictator. The orders of the High Court were ignored. Law and justice have disappeared in the state. All the democrats of the country should condemn Babu's misdeeds. There is no question of fearing with these threats."