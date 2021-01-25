YSRCP parliamentary party meeting to be held today ahead of parliament budget sessions

In the latest development, YS Jagan will hold a meeting with YSRCP MPs at 11 am on Monday at the chief minister camp office in Vijayawada to chalk out a strategy to be followed by the party in the coming sessions of Parliament.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will direct the issues to be addressed in the Parliament for the betterment of the state. The meeting will discuss the various projects along with the pending funds due by the centre to the state. YS Jagan will also discuss those issues with the MP as the Union Budget is all set to be introduced.

The state government is already focused on getting the funds due from the Center. Large scale welfare schemes are being implemented in the state. YSRCP feels that the interests of the state need to be raised in Parliament. On the other hand it is making all the necessary efforts to achieve special status.