YSRCP playing drama to divert attention from temple attacks: TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party MLC Manthena Satyanarayana Raju on Thursday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of starting a new drama to divert the public attention from the temple attacks and burning of chariots in Andhra Pradesh.

Satyanarayana Raju said that instead of taking serious action against the culprits, the YSRCP government was more interested in making false allegations against the TDP and Opposition parties. The plight of temples under this regime was such that pastor Praveen Chakravarthy himself confessed to having desecrated idols but there was no proof of serious action against him till now.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLC demanded that the YSRCP to show evidence of the involvement of the TDP leaders in temple attacks anywhere in the State. The police arrested Praveen Chakravarthy while there was no information on the progress of investigation in the case. It is not clear whether the government indeed ordered the CBI investigation into the Antarvedi chariot burning or not.

Satyanarayana Raju demanded the Chief Minister to show the order relating to the CBI investigation into the Antarvedi incident. If the Chief Minister had any commitment, he should order the CBI probe into all the 161 temple attacks that took place under his regime.

It was unfortunate on the part of Jagan not to hold a single press conference till now to tell the people about his government's transparency when so many temple attacks had taken place.

The TDP MLC said that the DGP was also not telling the people about the progress of the investigations into the temple attacks and even the Praveen's case was suppressed.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas was behaving atrociously. He should resign from the Minister's post owing moral responsibility for the temple attacks. Jagan regime began its destruction with the Praja Vedika demolition. The YSRCP itself was a party which had its origins in destruction and violence, he said.