YSRCP protests against privatisation of Vizag steel plant is an election stunt, alleges Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has lashed out at the YSRCP protests over the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, saying it was just a drama to benefit in the ensuing municipal elections. He questioned what 22 MPs had done in Delhi against the privatisation of steel plant if they were really sincere towards the state interests. He also criticized that the people in the state were not believing in the ruling party protests.

Meanwhile, he also explained that the central government had not come up with a proposal for withdrawal of investment with a single Vizag steel plant in mind and opined that the decision was taken in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in the running of government agencies and industries across the country.

The actor turned politician said that the Visakhapatnam steel factory is a symbol of Andhra's self-respect and recalled that he went to Delhi and met Union Minister Amit Shah and explained how important the steel plant for Andhra Pradesh. He reminded that the families of the farmers who were given the lands are still fighting for compensation.

Pawan Kalyan asserted that he had explained Amit Shah over the sacrifices made in the movement over Visakapatnam steel plant. Pawan Kalyan said that his party had submitted the memorandum to focus on Vizag steel plant