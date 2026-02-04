YSRCP resorting to diversion politics

Visakhapatnam: Slamming YSRCP for indulging in diversion tactics, Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav pointed out that it is highly unacceptable on the part of the Opposition for using ‘unparliamentary’ language.

After giving a digital presentation under the banner ‘Andhra Pradesh rising’ on how various sectors derive benefits from the ‘Union Budget 2026’ and how it is focused on driving growth, Madhav highlighted that the budget is very much in alignment with Andhra Pradesh’s progress path. “People are viewing politics as cheap and lenient and they look down upon YSRCP because of their abusive language and attitude,” Madhav stated.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP president said that the YSRCP leaders are behaving in an unruly manner because they could not stand the progress of the NDA government. “Even as the YSRCP provokes, the party leaders have to maintain the decorum,” he underlined.

Talking about the Union Budget, Madhav termed it as a ‘powerhouse for AP’. “After the formation of the NDA government in the state, industrial growth has become faster. Allocations are made for major projects such as Polavaram with Rs 3,320 crore and Amaravati development with Rs 1,128 crore,” he said.

The meeting was attended by BJP state official spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president MMN Parasurama Raju, among others.