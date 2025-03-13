YSRCP stages protest over unfulfilled poll promises

Vijayawada: YSRCP members staged a protest in the Legislative Council on Wednesday demanding that the state government immediately pay the stipend to the unemployed youth as promised before the polls, release the job calendar and fee reimbursement to students.

The opposition members said the NDA coalition government came to power nine months ago but still the fee reimbursement has not been released. As the uproar continued, chairman K Moshen Raju adjourned the proceedings two times and later the Council continued the activities.

Marshals entered the House and pacified the agitating opposition members. YSRCP members Mondithoka Arun Kumar and T Madhava Rao sought adjournment motion on the issues raised by the party members. The opposition members insisted for the debate on the fee reimbursement, creation of 20 lakh jobs and payment of unemployed dole.

As soon as the Council proceedings started, the opposition members demanded the adjournment motion. Chairman Moshen Raju rejected the demand. Later, the YSRCP members started the protests near the podium of the chairman with placards. The chairman tried to pacify the angry opposition members but they refused his request and continued protests. When the House was out of control, the chairman adjourned it two times.

The opposition members alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had cheated the students and the unemployed youth. They alleged that the coalition government made promises and failed to fulfil them. They raised slogans ‘We want justice! We want justice!”

When HRD minister Nara Lokesh tried to explain the reasons, they refused to hear. Lokesh said he was ready to discuss the fee reimbursement issue in the short discussion on the budget in the afternoon. But the opposition members continued the protest. The marshals then entered the House to bring the situation under control.

The opposition members said it was incorrect to call marshals into the House. Leader of the opposition Botcha Satyanarayana said the opposition members would boycott the proceedings for inviting the marshals into the House. He questioned why marshals were called in. For the first time in the budget session the opposition members staged furious protests in the Council on Wednesday. They obstructed to the reply given by the HRD ministers and others.

Addressing the media at the media point, Satyanarayana said the NDA government cheated the unemployed youth and students. He said the coalition government is giving false information on pending of fee reimbursement and he claimed that the YSRCP government had cleared all the bills and there are no dues on fee reimbursement.