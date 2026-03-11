Karnataka to Install 25-Qubit Quantum Computer at IIIT Dharwad, Boosting Research in Emerging Technologies

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to strengthen its research capabilities in emerging technologies with the installation of a 25-qubit quantum computer at the Quantum Computing Centre of Excellence (QCCE) at Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad, Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N. S. Boseraju said on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement while presiding over a function at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where the formal agreement for installing the QpiAI Indus quantum computer system was handed over to the institute.

Describing the move as a significant milestone for the state’s applied science ecosystem, Boseraju said Karnataka has long leveraged science and technology as key drivers of development. The deployment of the quantum computing system at IIIT Dharwad would further strengthen the state’s leadership in advanced research and innovation.

“Introducing quantum computing within a premier academic institution will enable cutting-edge research, experimentation and innovation directly within classrooms and laboratories,” he said.

The installation follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the institute and deep-tech company QpiAI during the Bengaluru India Quantum Summit 2025. Under the collaboration, the QpiAI Indus quantum computer will be primarily used for academic purposes, including curriculum development, student training and faculty-led research programmes.

Officials said the facility will also support complex technological problem-solving and selected commercial workloads, enabling researchers and industry partners to explore applications of quantum computing across sectors. QpiAI will provide technical support to help students, faculty and researchers build applications and carry out industry-oriented projects using the system.

Boseraju said the initiative would create new opportunities for students, particularly those from the Kalyana Karnataka region, to gain exposure to advanced technologies and participate in frontier research.

He added that the government is also exploring the possibility of extending similar quantum computing facilities to the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur in the future.

Speaking at the event, QpiAI chief executive officer Nagendra Nagaraj thanked Boseraju and Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge for facilitating the allocation of 10 acres of land through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board to support the company’s initiatives in the state.

The event was attended by senior officials, including N. Manjula, Secretary of the IT/BT, Science and Technology Department, and IIIT Dharwad Director Dr Mahadeva Prasanna.