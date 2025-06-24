YSRCP stages ‘Yuvatha Poru’ protest, demands job promises fulfillment

Puttaparthi: In response to a call given by YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party’s youth and student wings organised a protest titled “Yuvatha Poru” (Youth Struggle) in the Sri Sathya Sai district headquarters on Monday.

The rally aimed to demand immediate implementation of key election promises made by the NDA alliance to the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

The protestors raised concerns over the unfulfilled assurances such as government jobs, 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, Vasathi Deevena (housing support), Vidya Deevena (education support), and full fee reimbursement for students.

They expressed that the delay in implementing these promises is pushing the youth towards despair and uncertainty. Following a rally through the main streets, the demonstrators gathered in front of the district Collectorate and staged a sit-in protest.

A memorandum was submitted to the District Collector, urging swift action to deliver justice to the unemployed and student communities who feel betrayed by the “false assurances” of the ruling coalition. District Youth Wing President Gangula Sudheer Reddy led the protest, accompanied by YSRCP State Official Spokesperson Linga Reddy.

Other key participants included Student Wing District President Purushottam Royal, State General Secretary Vemula Amarnath Reddy, Rapthadu Youth Wing President Tadimarri Amarnath Reddy, and Puttaparthi Youth Leaders Nagarjuna Reddy, Sandeep Naidu, Dharma Teja, Ajay, and Vinay Harinat.