YSRCP threatens to stall Parliament over Raghurama Krishna Raju

Amaravati: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy warned that YSRCP members will stall the Parliament proceedings if the Lok Sabha Speaker fails to disqualify Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday, the MP said that they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the disqualification of Raghurama Krishna Raju. He said that they had submitted a petition to the Speaker one year ago and again filed petition along with changes as suggested by the Speaker for disqualification of the member. He said that YSRCP MPs submitted evidence over the anti-party activities of Raghurama.

Vijayasai Reddy said that the Speaker promised to issue notice to Raghurama and send the issue to privilege committee which the YSRCP MPs opposed. He said that they brought to the notice of Speaker the Supreme Court judgement directing the Speaker to announce his decision within six months of disqualification petition. He said that the YSRCP MPs will not tolerate further delay in the matter and if necessary stall the Parliament proceedings. The MP recalled that the expelled JDU members of Rajya Sabha were disqualified within a week in the past.