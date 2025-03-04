YSRCP to rethink on three capitals

Vijayawada: After suffering a humiliating defeat in the State Assembly elections last year, the YSRCP seems to be seriously re-thinking on the idea of three capitals for the State.

The YSRCP has proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh before the Assembly polls last year.

But, the people of three regions North Andhra, Amaravati and Rayalaseema rejected the idea and YSRCP lost the elections and suffered a huge defeat. Now, the party seems to be rethinking on three capitals.

Former minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legisla-tive Council Botcha Satyanarayana speaking to the me-dia at the Assembly media point on Monday said the party would discuss the three capitals issue and announce its decision later.

He said the party had the idea of three capitals before the Assembly elections and went to the polls on it. He recalled that the YSRCP government had no funds to invest Rs 1 lakh crore for the construction of the capital Amaravati.