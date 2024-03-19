YSRCP will clinch victory in Guntur West, says Vidudala Rajini

YSR Congress Party is gearing up to show its power in Guntur West Constituency in the upcoming elections, as stated by Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. A meeting was held with YSR Congress Party leaders and workers in 34th Division Ashoknagar where the Minister expressed confidence in achieving victory and creating a new history.

Rajini mentioned that the people are fully supportive of the YSR Congress Party and are ready to help secure a massive majority in Guntur West. He was touched by the affection shown by the people during his visit and emphasized the need to work towards winning the upcoming elections. Rajini praised Chief Minister Jaganna and highlighted the party's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

The Minister also warned against the conspiracies and false promises of Chandrababu Naidu, stating that the people of the state do not trust him. He called for the YSR Congress Party to succeed again to bring about positive change and welfare for all. Rajini stressed the importance of party members working together for the benefit of the people.

The meeting was attended by various party officials, including corporators and leaders, who expressed their support for the YSR Congress Party's efforts in the upcoming elections.







