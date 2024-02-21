YSRCP will not get even Oppn status, predicts Lokesh

Anakapalli: The ensuing elections will be a war between the self-respect of Andhra people Vs Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s arrogance, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

During his ‘Sankharavam’ programme in Madugula, Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta constituencies on Tuesday, Lokesh remarked that even as the YSRCP aims at 175 out of 175, it is unlikely to get even Opposition status.

Raising objection to the YSRCP leaders who keep terming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as an ‘old man’, he dared them to fix the date, time and venue to trek either Tirumala or Ramatheertham along with Naidu. “Whoever completes the trek last will be considered old. If the Chief Minister has to alight the bus, a bench has to be placed, if he has to break a coconut, stone needs to be raised to make it convenient for him, if he wants to ride a two-wheeler, four persons need to hold his bike to provide support. It is ridiculous to see them describing Naidu as an old man,” Lokesh criticised.

Referring to the abusive language used by the ruling party leaders, Lokesh said it is unfortunate to note that those who use unparliamentary language are only eligible for seats. Unless they abuse the TDP leaders, they will not get any assurance for the ticket, he remarked.

Talking about the condition of roads, Lokesh said while the TDP laid 25,000-km-long CC roads across AP, the YSRCP is not in a position even to correct a pothole. “There is a false propaganda that TDP will suspend all the welfare schemes rolled out by the YSRCP. However, it is the TDP that introduced welfare schemes in the state,” the TDP national general secretary stated.

Referring to former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Lokesh said, “There is a tiger at Narsipatnam constituency and YSRCP is scared of the tiger. That’s the reason why they registered 17 cases against him, including rape case.”

The YSRCP is trying to create a sense of fear among the Opposition leaders by registering false cases against them.