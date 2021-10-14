YSRCP will win Badvel with huge majority: Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Kadapa: Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that YSRCP will wins Badvel bypoll with a huge majority. Speaking to media at party office at Gopavaram mandal of Badvel constituency on Wednesday, the Chief Whip said that YSRCP would seek votes explaining all the welfare programmes launched by the government.

He said Badvel constituency was developed during Dr Y S Rajasekar Reddy term and added that it was YSR who completed Bramham Sagar project and gave water to seven mandals in the constituency and built 30,000 pucca houses. He said the Congress and TDP have completely neglected the constituency in last 14 years.

The Chief Whip said it was after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, drinking water is being supplied in Badvel municipality on regular basis and added that the Chief Minister had taken measures to fill Bramham Sagar once water is released from Srisailam reservoir. He rebutted Opposition charges that YSRCP would indulge in irregularities in the bypoll and said opposition is making baseless allegations knowing the defeat very well.

Earlier party leaders spoke in the booth conveners' meeting at Gopavaram mandal. Kadapa district in-charge minister A Suresh alleged that BJP and Congress have filed their nominees against the tradition. He pointed that Congress party though aware of its defeat in the election making hue and cry to draw the attention of public. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy pointed out that TDP indirectly supporting the BJP by not contesting in the elections. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu and others were present.