YSRCP will win Kuppam constituency in next elections: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Friday who participated in the distribution of YSR Cheyutha scheme funds to women in Kuppam has said that YSRCP will win the Kuppam constituency in the next elections.



Slamming the TDP chief and leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu, Peddireddy said that the latter has cheated the people of Kuppam for many years without taking any development activities. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accused Chandrababu of not providing drinking water to people of Kuppam in the last fourteen years.

He said that the Chief Minister is implementing welfare schemes to all sections of people irrespective of castes and parties.

On the other hand, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has disbursed the YSR Cheyutha scheme funds to the SC, ST, BC and Minority women to provide financial assistance to them. The chief minister also slammed Naidu and took a jibe saying that latter is non local to the Kuppam.