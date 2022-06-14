YSRCP's Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam program gets a good response in Kadapa

The Andhra Pradesh state government's ambitious 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program is getting an unprecedented response. People are welcoming YSRCP MPs and MLAs who are going door to door to know how welfare schemes are being implemented.

On Tuesday, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy organized a 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program in Ambalapalle of Pulivendula constituency and went door to door and learned about public issues by explaining government schemes.

While in the 9th ward of Proddatur town, MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy organized the program Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and explained the benefit they had in the YSRCP government. MLA Dr. Netaji Nagar in the 10th and 11th wards of Jammalamadugu town also participated in the program. The MLA received a solid welcome at every step. On this occasion he went door to door to explain the government welfare schemes.