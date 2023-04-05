YSRCP's outreach programme 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' from Friday

Vijayawada: YSRCP will launch a 14-day long new public outreach campaign 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' from April 7 to explain various initiatives taken up by the government for the benefit of various sections in society. The party on Tuesday released posters and a video documentary of the public outreach campaign.

Addressing the media at Party Central Office on Tuesday, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that 'Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' slogan was given by the public after getting benefitted from the welfare schemes implemented by the government which was also included in the campaign. About 7 lakh Secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu, will reach out to 1.6 crore households covering the five-crore population, he said.

As part of the campaign, the MLAs and regional coordinators will be in constant touch with Secretariat conveners, and Gruha Saradhulu will also provide a questionnaire to the public and gather their feedback about the welfare programmes after YSRCP came to power, drawing a comparison on the implementation of schemes with the previous TDP regime, he said. The YSRCP general secretary said the feedback the MLAs gathered during the door-to-door campaign on YSRCP welfare schemes have indicated that nearly 90 percent of the public stated that they have noticed a real change and expressed their confidence that 'Jagan is the State's only future'. He urged the people to actively participate in the campaign and provide their valuable feedback.