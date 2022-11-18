YSRUHS men's team selected for South Zone tennis tourney

Vijayawada: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences selected the University tennis men's team to participate in the South Zone Inter University Tennis tournament to be held at Vellore Institute of Technology from November 19 to 24.

The Health University Sports Board Secretary Dr E Trimurthy issued a press release regarding team selections here on Thursday. Based on the performance, the university selection committee selected the outstanding tennis players to take part in the South Zone, he added.

Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr P Shyama Prasad, Registrar Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao and Director (R & D) Dr ML Surya Prabha congratulated the team players.

Keerthan Adarsh B (Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam), G Sai Rakshith (GSL Medical College, Rajamahendravaram) and Ch Vamshidhar (ASRAM Medical College, Eluru) were selected.