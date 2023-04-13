'Yuga Galam' to start in Nandyal today

Kurnool: The rank and file of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are making elaborate arrangements to welcome the patty national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuga Galam padayatra starting from Nalla Mekala Palle village in Peapully mandal of Nandyal district on Thursday. According to Nandyal parliamentary president Gowru Venkata Reddy, Lokesh padayatra would start at 9 am from Nalla Mekala Palle village and concludes after covering 14 kms distance.

He further said that so far, no road map was received from party high command in this regard. However, the leaders from all constituencies and mandals of both districts, Kurnool and Nandyal, would walk with Lokesh. Gowru Venkata Reddy said people, well-wishers and loyalists have already reached Peapully.