Yuvagalam Padayatra will resume again said Nara Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram : TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is expected to resume the Yuvagalam Padayatra from next week. He said that with Chandrababu's arrest, the Padayatra was stopped at Podalada in Konaseema district and he will start it again from there. Nara Lokesh held a teleconference from Delhi on Sunday morning with the chief leaders on the aftermath of the arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

On behalf of the party, he expressed his gratitude to the various groups who are standing in support of Chandrababu's arrest. While continuing the legal fight, Lokesh said that the youth should spread the word about the government's irregularities in the field as well.

All the leaders have decided to go door to door to campaign about the illegal arrest of Chandrababu and Jagan's vendetta politics. It is reported that the leaders who participated in the conference said that no matter how many conspiracies the government did, they could not put the stain of corruption on Chandrababu.

Lokesh explained to the party leaders the summary of the discussions held with the legal experts in Delhi and the meeting with the leaders of various parties. The party leaders strongly condemned the government's crackdown on the protest activities undertaken by the people and the party leaders with the police and the filing of illegal cases.