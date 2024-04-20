YV Ramireddy Criticizes MLA Sridhar Reddy for His Comments on Adala Prabhakar Reddy

In a recent media conference held at the YSR Congress Party office, State YCP leader YV Ramireddy lashed out at Nellore Rural MLA Sridhar Reddy for his comments on Adala Prabhakar Reddy. Ramireddy advised Reddy to think about his situation after June 4, 2024, implying that defeat in the upcoming elections was certain for him.

Ramireddy questioned Reddy's right to criticize a person like Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who is known for his selfless service and developmental initiatives in the district. He pointed out that Reddy's history was well known to the people of the district, and he should speak with more respect and understanding.

Ramireddy also highlighted Reddy's lack of support from his former friends and allies, suggesting that he should reflect on why they had distanced themselves from him. He praised Adala Prabhakar Reddy for his generosity in providing over Rs. 45 lakhs for public service programs during the challenging times of the pandemic, contrasting it with Reddy's actions.

The media conference was attended by various YSR Congress Party leaders, including South Central Railway Board members Swarna Venkaiah and Senior YCP Minority Leaders Syed Hayat Baba. Ramireddy's criticism of Reddy's remarks on Adala Prabhakar Reddy resonated throughout the meeting, emphasizing the importance of respect and culture in political discourse.