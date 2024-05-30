YV Subba Reddy affirms the intention to pursue legal action onoperational procedures by Election Commission

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party leader YV Subba Reddy has announced plans to escalate the issue of disputed registered voter complaints in postal ballots to the High Court. This move follows concerns over the handling of operational procedures by the Election Commission, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, where unique rules apply compared to other states.

The dispute stems from the rejection of declaration forms for postal ballots if they lack registered voter complaints. However, a complaint has been filed with the State Election Commission (SEC) contesting the acceptance of ballots without such complaints, a practice specific to Andhra Pradesh.

YV Subba Reddy has affirmed the intention to pursue legal action should the SEC fail to adequately address the matter. This decision underscores the commitment to ensuring compliance with election regulations and preserving the integrity of the electoral process. It is anticipated that the issue will be brought before the High Court for further examination and resolution.