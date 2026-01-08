Zoo Park to come up at Rajanagaram

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari has said that a proposal is under consideration to set up a zoo park on forest land located along the National Highway at Rajanagaram to attract nature lovers and tourists.

On Wednesday, a Central team from New Delhi, led by the MP, conducted a field-level inspection of the forest land at Diwan Cheruvu village in Rajanagaram mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said the proposal had received a positive response at the Central government level.

She said the matter was taken to the notice of Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, who responded positively and directed a team led by Central Zoo Authority Member Secretary Dr V Clement Ben to study the feasibility of the project. Based on the findings, an action plan would be prepared soon, she added.

Purandeswari said the team examined the geographical features, forest cover, and environmental suitability of the area during the visit. She stated that the region was well suited for nature-based tourism.

At present, Rajanagaram has about 311 hectares of reserve forest land, of which nearly 250 hectares could be utilised for the proposed zoo park. After the inspection, the Central team found the location suitable for the project, she said. The MP said the zoo park would be developed in a modern manner, allowing animals and birds to live in a natural environment rather than in cages, while visitors could observe them in open surroundings.

Rajanagaram MLA Balarama Krishna, Central Zoo Authority Member Secretary Dr V Clement Ben, wildlife official Ajay, District Forest Officer R Prabhakara Rao, State Silviculturist R Srinivas and other officers were present.