ZP chief calls for water conservation

Nellore: The Zilla Parishad general body meeting headed by ZP Chairman Anam Arunamman has stressed the need of initiating steps in the interest of overcoming drinking water problem in the peak summer, on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to conduct repair works under central government’s Jal Jeevam Misssion (JJM) and Rural Water Scheme (RWS) related to canals in all constituencies in the district.

On this occassion the member participated in the meeting alleged that government fails to follow the protocol norms by ignoring the ZPTC members, ZP Chairman in inviting them for laying foundation for repair works of Kavali canal and works taken up under JJM.

The members also pointed that outstanding related to honorarium of ZPTC’s MPTCs not paid since long time. They appealed the ZP Chairman to initiate steps for sorting out the problem by bringing the issue to the notice of the government.

Speaking the occasion ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma has ordered the officials to compulsory follow the protocol norms otherwise prepared for facing departmental action.

She said that the budged with revised estimations Rs 379 crores for 2025-26 year.

Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, DRO Udaya Baskar; ZP CEO Vidya Rama were present.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Anam Arunamma addressing in the ZP general body meeting onWednesday.