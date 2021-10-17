ZP chief seeks members' support for overall development of Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The Zilla Parishad governing body has seven standing committees and they have been assigned responsibilities on various subjects.

On Saturday, ZP chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) has organised a meeting with all 34 ZPTC members and stated that all the members should join hands to develop the district in all aspects.

He appealed to all members to cooperate with the chairman for all-round development of the district. ZP chairman Chinna Srinu has been made chairperson for the standing committees like works committee, Health, education, rural development, planning and finance committee. Vice-chairman of ZP M Bapuji Naidu has been made chairperson for the standing committee for Agriculture, another vice-chairman A Anil Kumar was appointed chairperson for the Social Welfare Committee and S Santha kumari, ZPTC of Bobbili was made chairperson for women welfare. MP B Chandrasekhar, MLAs K Veerabhadra Swamy, S V Ch Appalanaidu and others participated in the programme.