ZP general body focuses on enhancing SSC pass percentage

Chittoor: The Chittoor Zilla Parishad general body approved the annual surplus budget for 2025–26 during a meeting held in Chittoor on Tuesday, chaired by ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu. The budget estimates revenue of Rs.3507.59 crore and expenditure of Rs.3463.54 crore, resulting in a surplus of Rs.44.05 crore.

Srinivasulu stressed the need for strategic efforts to boost Class 10 pass percentages and improve teaching quality in underperforming government schools. He also said ZP funds are being used to resolve drinking water issues during summer, assuring that funds are sufficient. He urged teachers to focus on students’ academic progress.

Government Whip and GD Nellore MLA Dr. VM Thomas emphasized quality healthcare for the underprivileged. He called for timely treatment for accident victims using available MRI and CT scan facilities and criticized unnecessary referrals of pregnant women to private hospitals.

District Collector Sumit Kumar said transformers will be installed in farm fields where fees have been paid. In Kuppam, solarisation works will begin May 1. He highlighted that oil palm cultivation could yield four times more income than sugarcane over four years and called for awareness programmes on subsidies.

DEO Varalakshmi said headmasters of poorly performing schools are being consulted, and action plans are underway to support students. Misuse of Panchayat funds in Vikruthamala was raised; the Collector directed the Tirupati DRO to investigate.The meeting was attended by Tirupati DRO Narasimhulu, ZP Vice Chairman Ramya, Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan, ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, and other senior officials.